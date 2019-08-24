Arun Jaitley: A man for all political seasons

In many senses, Arun Jaitley was a contradiction. An elitist who loved to collect luxury watches yet one who had a finger on the pulse of the nation. One of India’s most successful political strategists but one who could not win the sole election he contested. A political centrist who stood by Narendra Modi when his hardliner image rendered him persona non grata nearly everywhere. And yet, someone who enjoyed Modi’s utmost confidence but one who sometimes failed to impress his most loyal supporters.

But to everyone, Arun Jaitley was more than what his contradictions belied. In his last, most important assignment, Jaitley was the Narendra Modi government’s most suave and articulate voice, finance minister-cum-troubleshooter par excellence and builder of political bridges.

Born in 1952, Jaitley entered the political sphere as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He was among the many talented political leaders that the Jayaprakash Narayan movement -- which was the result of the Emergency – spawned.

As part of the Emergency crackdown on political leaders, he was arrested and detained for 19 months. Soon after, he joined the BJP.

Having a law degree from the Delhi University under his belt, Jaitley started practice, and rose quickly to become India’s youngest additional solicitor general under the VP Singh government.

After the BJP rode to power in 1999, Jaitley was made, in turns, the law minister, commerce minister and divestment minister, among others.

It was during this time he became close to Narendra Modi, then a BJP general secretary, who would often stay at Jaitley’s bungalow at 9 Ashoka Road.

Jaitley is said to have been part of the move that toppled Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat CM and installed Modi. As Modi lost friends after the Gujarat riots, even within his own party, Jaitley stood by the CM.

With the BJP out of power in 2004, Jaitley played an important role in defending the party’s positions – both as spokesperson and later as leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. This he did with remarkable articulation -- a trademark style of speaking in a slow, composed manner, as if weighing every word.

Jaitley built relationships across political camps, a skill that would later come in handy when the Modi government needed floor management in Parliament and sought passage of critical legislation.

He was in charge of several of the BJP’s successful election camps. Analysts said his assessment of the important factors in every election was first-rate, his strategy well thought-out. The original Chanakya before Amit Shah took on the mantle.

With the media, Jaitley was completely at ease, meeting reporters regularly, exchanging information and persuasively presenting his party’s point of view. In media circles, some called him the ‘bureau chief’ -- the designation for senior journalists – in an indication of the clout he enjoyed.

Jaitley could never emerge as a political leader with a mass base. He lost the only elections he contested despite the 2014 Modi wave.

Still, he was chosen by the PM as the finance minister.

As FM, Jaitley managed to bring about critical reforms – passage of the decade-in-making GST, demonetisation, a bankruptcy law as well as built a governance framework underpinned by the Aadhaar and bank accounts for all.

The NDA 1’s five-year period saw Jaitley preside over the Indian economy’s most intense deleveraging exercise, following the 2005-2012 boom that was marked by easy money, excesses and cronyism.

This meant that Jaitley’s handling of the economy sometimes came in for criticism in the same way his own contradictions did. The black money-ridden real-estate sector must be cleaned up but it shouldn’t affect jobs. Banks’ NPA-laden balance sheets must be repaired but enterprise – for which lending is oxygen – must grow.

To some, he carried out too many reforms, perhaps more than the economy could handle. To others, too few.

Jaitley chose to stay away from taking any government responsibility after the BJP rode back to power earlier this year, citing ill health. Earlier, he had undergone a renal transplant and even stepped aside as FM for a few months.