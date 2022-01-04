Amid Omicron surge, here are the political rallies scheduled for today in poll-bound states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a programme to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4800 crores in Imphal (Image: ANI)

Even as COVID-19 spikes across the country, political parties are deploying leaders to campaign for assembly elections in five states scheduled to be held in February-March.

To be sure, politicians have already been addressing rallies and attending public meetings in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. They range from top leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

And due to relentless campaigning as poll season hots up, many including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari have been infected with the virus. Kejriwal had been addressing several rallies in states ahead of assembly elections. On January 3, he participated in the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Congress general secretary incharge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also busy campaigning in UP, is isolating after a member from her family and one of her staff tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

READ: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

Speaking of today, here are the political rallies scheduled for January 4 when the country saw 37,379 new cases and 124 more fatalities due to COVID-19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

PM Narendra Modi in Manipur

The prime ministe r visited

Manipur

to inaugurate 22 developmental projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in the state on January 4. He also dedicated 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore to the people of Manipur besides addressing a gathering in Imphal



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a programme to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4800 crores in Imphal pic.twitter.com/n3p06ve9Yl

— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The election to the 60-member Manipur assembly is scheduled to be held soon as the term of the assembly expires on March 19.

Congress’ marathon rally in Bareilly, UP

The UP Congress committee organised a marathon rally in Bareilly on January 4 as part of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra’s “Ladki Hun Ladsakti Hun” (women can fight) campaign that saw thousands of girls participate, reportedly leading to chaos. In visuals, hundreds of women and teenage girls were seen without masks at the marathon in UP's Bareilly, according to a report in NDTV.



A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

The election to the 403-member UP assembly is scheduled to be held in six-seven phases. The incumbent UP assembly expires on May 14. The state is considered the most crucial among all assembly elections as it could foretell performance in 2024 general elections.

Also, read: Surge in cases indicative of third COVID-19 wave in India: Expert

The Election Commission of India is committed to holding free and fair assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said last week, adding that all political parties in the state wanted elections as per schedule.

Asaduddin Owaisi in Moradabad, UP

The AIMIM chief and member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad will address a public meeting in Moradabad in western UP. His party is contesting at least 100 of the 403 seats in UP. Owaisi will address a public meeting organised by Shoshit, Vanchit Samaaj in Kindarki assembly of the Moradabad district.

Mahila morcha conference in Unnao

BJP’s UP women wing president and MP Geeta Shakya is scheduled to address a convention of BJP Mahila Morcha in Unnao on January 4. The convention is being organised at Normal School ground in Unnao district.

More election rallies are scheduled in the coming days as poll dates draw near.