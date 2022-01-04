PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura today to inaugurate developmental projects including a new airport terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to Manipur and Tripura on January 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4 and inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of as many as 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal, Manipur at 11 am. Thereafter, at 2 PM, the PM will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives in Agartala, Tripura, the PMO said.

"In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs 1850 crores and lay the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around Rs 2950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology, Skill Development, Art and Culture, among others," the official release issued by PMO said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore. He will also inaugurate the Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. The bridge will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, the release said.

“I am eager to be among the wonderful people of Manipur and Tripura tomorrow, January, 5. During the programmes tomorrow, important development works will be dedicated to the nation. The people of both states will gain from these works,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

READ: In photos: PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, prays at temple in Meerut

The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores.

Among other projects that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate today include the Rs 280 crore 'Water Transmission system of Thoubal Multi-purpose project', the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation, for Tamenglong Headquarters built at the cost of Rs 65 crore and the 'Augmentation of Senapati District Headquarter Water Supply Scheme' built at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide a regular water supply to the residents of the area. He will lay the foundation stone of 'State of the Art Cancer Hospital' in Imphal worth Rs 160 crore on PPP basis.

During his visit to Tripura, the PM will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala and launch key initiatives, Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samridhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. Spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities, the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

Also, read: PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Mandi

The Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education.