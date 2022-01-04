MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Northeast will become driver of India's growth: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
“May we work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his New Year message to Indians. (Image: AFP)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused the previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting the Northeast, as he launched a raft of development projects ahead of the assembly elections due in the state early next year.

The Northeast will become the driver of India’s growth story, he said, after dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur.


Kicking off the BJP’s campaign for the assembly elections, the prime minister inaugurated an Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Imphal Smart City Mission, development of western river front on Imphal river, an industrial training institute (ITI) and a 200-bed semi-permanent Covid hospital, among others.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of five national highway construction projects, government residential quarters, Manipur Institute of Performing Arts, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), the biggest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, besides several other projects.

These projects are aimed at development of infrastructure and connectivity, skilling and employment of youth, renovation of places of historic and spiritual importance, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #Northeast #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Jan 4, 2022 01:52 pm

