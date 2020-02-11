Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Ambedkar Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambedkar Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.8% and in 2013, 68.68% of Ambedkar Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Ajay Dutt of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 42460 votes which was 43.58% of the total votes polled. Ajay Dutt polled a total of 97436 (68.39%) votes.

AAP's Ashok Kumar won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11670 (13.66%) votes. Ashok Kumar polled 85429 which was 42.42% of the total votes polled.