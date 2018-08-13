Alagiri questions Stalin's party leadership, says 'real supporters' are with him

After the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on August 7, his elder son M Alagiri has challenged younger brother and DMK working president MK Stalin to stake claim for leadership of the party, News18 has reported.

While addressing a press conference at his father’s memorial at Marina Beach, Alagiri told reporters that he was 'pained' at what has been transpiring after his father’s death. He said: "All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply."

His comments come on the heels of an urgent Executive Committee Meeting which was called on August 14. However, sources have told the channel that the meeting will stick to condoling the death of Karunanidhi and that the coronation of Stalin as the President of the DMK will happen only at the general council meeting which will probably be held next month.

Alagiri, the elder son of Karunanidhi, was once considered a party strongman and Madurai is his fiefdom. In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Madurai and was given the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Manmohan Singh government. Eventually, he was sidelined from the party and Stalin was announced as the political heir. Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014.

Alagiri was prompt to accuse Stalin for their defeat in the RK Nagar bypolls held last year. "As long as MK Stalin is the working president of the DMK, the party will not win a single election," he said.

Party General Secretary K Anbalagan, mounted an attack at Alagiri for his remarks. "Alagiri has no right and no place to comment on Stalin as he is not a part of the DMK. He was the one who was about to attack our 'Thalalpathy'. He is making these statements out of jealousy," he told the media.

Alagiri’s statements have fuelled speculation of possible fissures surfacing in the party after the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.