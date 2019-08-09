App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis deal: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, Karti till August 23

Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief, which was to end today, saying the court was not available for arguments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on August 9 extended till August 23 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief, which was to end today, saying the court was not available for arguments.

During the hearing on an earlier date, the Chidambarams had told the court there was no ground to deny them anticipatory bail. Their argument was opposed by the two central probe agencies.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Aircel-Maxis deal case #CBI #ED #India #Politics

