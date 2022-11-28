After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets Sachin Pilot in interview, Congress says he shouldn't have used certain words

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

The Congress on Sunday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shouldn't have used "certain words" during an interview amid the power tussle between him and Sachin Pilot.

Speaking to reporters in Indore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress' communications head Jairam Ramesh also said, if needed, the party will not shy away from taking 'tough decisions' to strengthen the organisation in the desert state and also look for a compromise.

"Gehlot is our senior and experienced leader while Pilot is an energetic, young, and popular leader. The Congress needs both these leaders," said Ramesh.

"There are some differences. (Rajasthan) chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn't have used certain words in the interview," Ramesh told reporters when queried about Gehlot's outburst.

Gehlot on Thursday told NDTV Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government, drawing a sharp response from his former deputy who said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Ramesh said the organisation is most important for Congress.

"We will find out a solution to the Rajasthan issue which will strengthen our organisation. For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take them. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done," Ramesh added.

He said the Congress leadership is considering a proper solution to the Rajasthan issue.

"But, I cannot fix any time frame for this solution. Only the Congress leadership will decide the time frame for it," he said.

Speaking on the Yatra, Ramesh said like other states, it would also be successful in Rajasthan.

On December 4, the yatra will enter Rajasthan, where the Assembly elections are due next year.

Queried on the Bharatiya Janata Party's promise of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Ramesh said, "The debate on the UCC should continue inside and outside Parliament." "But, the BJP deliberately raises divisive issues during elections to polarise votes," he alleged.

Ramesh said the BJP has raised the issue of UCC for political gains in the Gujarat polls, scheduled on December 1 and 5.

"They (BJP) will forget the issue after the elections," he claimed.

The main contest in Gujarat is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, Ramesh asserted and claimed the Aam Aadmi Party's "balloon" will burst after the results are declared.

"The media has inflated this balloon. The AAP does not seem strong at the grassroot level in Gujarat," he further claimed.