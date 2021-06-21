MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

AAP's CM face for Punjab to be from the Sikh community: Arvind Kejriwal

When asked who will be the CM's face of the party for the 2022 polls, Kejriwal said, “Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when time comes, you will be informed".

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
When asked who will be the CM's face of the party for the 2022 polls, Kejriwal said, “Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when time comes, you will be informed

When asked who will be the CM's face of the party for the 2022 polls, Kejriwal said, “Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when time comes, you will be informed".

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls will be from the Sikh community.

When asked who will be the CM's face of the party for the 2022 polls, Kejriwal said, “Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when time comes, you will be informed".

"But one thing I can tell you is that the entire Punjab will be proud of him. One thing is certain that AAP's CM face will be from the Sikh community,” he said.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP national convener, asserted that the people of Punjab are fed up with the present leadership ruling the state and added that the state is looking for a new type of leadership.

Kejriwal was here to induct former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab, into the Aam Aadmi Party here.       Singh joined the party fold in presence of Kejriwal and other senior leaders including Raghav Chadha and AAP state unit chief and MP, Bhagwant Mann.

Close

Related stories

When asked during a press conference if the AAP's CM face can be from the Dalit community, Kejriwal replied, “Entire Punjab will be proud of him and he will be from Sikh community”.

To a question on from where Kunwar Vijay Pratap will fight the polls, Kejriwal said it will be decided later.

Asked if there have been any talks with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress leader, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the AAP leader said, “Sidhu is a Congress leader, a senior leader. I respect him a lot. So, I think there should be no loose talk regarding any leader”.

To a question if there been any meeting with Sidhu, Kejriwal said, “If anything happens, you will be the first to know.”

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Punjab
first published: Jun 21, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.