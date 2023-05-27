AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; revamp on the cards

Amit palekar

Panaji, May 27 The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said.

The move is aimed at revamping the partys state unit, AAPs Goa president Amit Palekar said.

Palekar said AAPs national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.

The state leaders from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently visited Delhi. The party has said that it would contest both the seats in the coastal state in next years Lok Sabha elections.

Palekar said the party will soon undergo a complete revamp in the state.

AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.