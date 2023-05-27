English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; revamp on the cards

    The move is aimed at revamping the partys state unit, AAPs Goa president Amit Palekar said.

    PTI
    May 27, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
    Amit palekar

    Amit palekar

    Panaji, May 27 The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said.

    The move is aimed at revamping the partys state unit, AAPs Goa president Amit Palekar said.

    Palekar said AAPs national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.

    The state leaders from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently visited Delhi. The party has said that it would contest both the seats in the coastal state in next years Lok Sabha elections.

    Palekar said the party will soon undergo a complete revamp in the state.

    AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Goa executive committee #revamp
    first published: May 27, 2023 07:47 pm