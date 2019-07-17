App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

27 accused deported from abroad, 111 arrested after Interpol notice: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

In 2019, up to July 15, 41 Red Notice requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 requests have been published.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 27 accused persons were deported to India from abroad and 111 more were arrested or located after Interpol Red Corner notices were issued, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said on July 17.

Reddy said the Red Notice is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.

"As per the available data, during 2016, 2017, 2018 and up till April 1, 2019, total 27 accused persons were extradited or deported from foreign countries to India, based on Red Notice or extradition requests made by Indian law enforcement agencies," he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Close

The minister also said in 2016, a total of 36 fugitives were arrested or located abroad through Interpol channels, 35 fugitives in 2017, 24 fugitives in 2018 and 16 fugitives till April 1, 2019.

Reddy said during 2016, 2017 and 2018, Red Notice requests sent to Interpol by Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123 and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 respectively.

In 2019, up to July 15, 41 Red Notice requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 requests have been published.

The Red Notice may not necessarily lead to the extradition of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed, Reddy said.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #CBI #India #Interpol #Politics #Red Notice

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.