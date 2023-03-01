Will there be a derating of the market and growth stocks? | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about equity markets continuing to look expensive, despite worries about policy rates remaining elevated and weakening growth. Will there be a derating of the market and growth stocks? Listen in. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends.
March 01, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST