Vedant Fashions OFS, SBI Q4 preview and HDFC Bank in focus | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Wall Street rally on Wednesday, what to expect from State Bank of India Q4 numbers, and why HDFC Bank should be on your radar today. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya) Also, catch Hemant Sood of Findoc in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
May 18, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST