English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Vedant Fashions OFS, SBI Q4 preview and HDFC Bank in focus | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Wall Street rally on Wednesday, what to expect from State Bank of India Q4 numbers, and why HDFC Bank should be on your radar today. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya) Also, catch Hemant Sood of Findoc in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HDFC Bank #Market Minutes #Moneycontrol podcast #State Bank of India Q4
    first published: May 18, 2023 08:26 am