US debt-ceiling worry weighs on market, stock picking key in capital goods | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about the markets reaction to the debt-ceiling worries and Street-estimate-lagging results from pharmaceutical major. Also, catch Pratik Kothari, Investment Analyst at Unique Asset Management, telling us why capital goods sector is looking promising and why stock-picking is important while looking for winners here. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla).

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST
    market minutes

    Tags: #capital goods sector #Podcast #stocks #US debt ceiling
    first published: May 22, 2023 08:40 am