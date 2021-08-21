MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

Nithin Kamath shares his journey of angel investing and setting up Zerodha, India's biggest brokerage. Tune in to the podcast to know more

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

In this episode of The Private Market Show, we discuss the similarities and differences between private and public markets. How should an investor look at maximising returns?

We cannot have a better guest than Nithin Kamath of Zerodha deep dive into this. Nithin is the co-founder of India's biggest brokerage in India and is actively supporting entreprenuers via Rainmatter Fund. Tune in for more details.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #angel investing #Nithin Kamath #Podcast #private market #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast #Zerodha
first published: Aug 21, 2021 11:01 am

