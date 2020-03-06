App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Yes Bank crisis, coronavirus sink D-Street. What next for stocks?

Host Jerome Anthony talks to CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair to find out what transpired in the stock market this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Yes Bank crisis, with an RBI-imposed moratorium and capped withdrawals, and concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus, caused benchmark indices to plunge on March 6. The Sensex tumbled 1,300 points to close at 37,180 while the Nifty slipped below the crucial 11,000-mark.

Bank stocks were particularly hit due to the ambiguity over the fate of depositors' money with Yes Bank, the delay in addressing the issue and the entry of SBI and LIC into the picture.

Close
For more on the Yes Bank saga and everything else that made market jittery this past week, tune in to this edition of the Market Podcast, where host Jerome Anthony and CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair take stock.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 06:43 pm

