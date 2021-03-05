English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch how Haryana is taking progressive steps towards SDGs only at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

Commenting on Women’s Day, Swati urges all women investors to look beyond the regular fixed deposits which is not lucrative enough on a risk-adjusted basis.

Kshitij Anand
March 05, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

A Commerce graduate who went on becoming a qualified chartered account wanted to become a tax consultant but life has other plans, Swati Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital shares her journey of becoming a successful trader, entrepreneur, and inspiration to a lot of women investors in the Market Podcast.

“A commerce graduation and I started with the CA as I wanted to become a tax consultant since I enjoyed numbers. But, once I got into the article ship – I found that I enjoyed understanding different businesses and industries than just the numbers,” says Khemani.

Swati started her carrier with Edelweiss Capital’s Investment Banking desk back in 2002. Her inspiration are Vallabh Bhansali, Manish Chokhani, and Vikas Khemani.

Commenting on Women’s Day, Swati urges all women investors to look beyond the regular fixed deposits which is not lucrative enough on a risk-adjusted basis.

“There is social conditioning in our society that women are not supposed to understand money matters. This is changing fast as more women come into the workforce and become financially independent,” explains Swati.

Close

(Tune in to the podcast for more)    

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Market Podcast #Podcast #The Market podcast #Womens Day 2021
first published: Mar 5, 2021 11:17 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.