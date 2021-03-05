The Market Podcast | Women's Day special: Wanted to become a tax consultant but found my love for D-Street, says Swati Khemani  

A Commerce graduate who went on becoming a qualified chartered account wanted to become a tax consultant but life has other plans, Swati Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital shares her journey of becoming a successful trader, entrepreneur, and inspiration to a lot of women investors in the Market Podcast.

“A commerce graduation and I started with the CA as I wanted to become a tax consultant since I enjoyed numbers. But, once I got into the article ship – I found that I enjoyed understanding different businesses and industries than just the numbers,” says Khemani.

Swati started her carrier with Edelweiss Capital’s Investment Banking desk back in 2002. Her inspiration are Vallabh Bhansali, Manish Chokhani, and Vikas Khemani.

Commenting on Women’s Day, Swati urges all women investors to look beyond the regular fixed deposits which is not lucrative enough on a risk-adjusted basis.

“There is social conditioning in our society that women are not supposed to understand money matters. This is changing fast as more women come into the workforce and become financially independent,” explains Swati.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

