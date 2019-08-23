The Market Podcast | Will FM Sitharaman's stimulus give wings to stocks?

The market witnessed a massive selloff on Thursday (August 22) by foreign investors. To bring back FPIs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the withdrawal of the enhanced surcharge that was introduced on FPIs during the budget.

On August 23, the FM announced a slew of measures to boost the economy, the auto sector, revive the banking sector among others. In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the FM's stimulus could boost the economy and how the market would react to the announcements in the coming week.

