Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Will FM Sitharaman's stimulus give wings to stocks?

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair decodes the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost the economy and bring back FPIs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market witnessed a massive selloff on Thursday (August 22) by foreign investors. To bring back FPIs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the withdrawal of the enhanced surcharge that was introduced on FPIs during the budget.

On August 23, the FM announced a slew of measures to boost the economy, the auto sector, revive the banking sector among others. In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the FM's stimulus could boost the economy and how the market would react to the announcements in the coming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

