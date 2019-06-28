App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Two reasons why a post budget rally is highly unlikely

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair says anaemic corporate growth, slowdown in economy and mediocre expectations from the 2019 Union Budget will weigh on Dalal Street.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has not been much healthy movement in the market, and only a handful of stocks are being circulated among investors. Going further, the upcoming 2019 Union Budget is unlikely to change things for the market in the near term.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony that anaemic corporate growth, slowdown in economy and mediocre expectations from the 2019 Union Budget will weigh on Dalal Street.

Listen to the podcast for more.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

