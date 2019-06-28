The Market Podcast | Two reasons why a post budget rally is highly unlikely

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair says anaemic corporate growth, slowdown in economy and mediocre expectations from the 2019 Union Budget will weigh on Dalal Street.
There has not been much healthy movement in the market, and only a handful of stocks are being circulated among investors. Going further, the upcoming 2019 Union Budget is unlikely to change things for the market in the near term.
In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony that anaemic corporate growth, slowdown in economy and mediocre expectations from the 2019 Union Budget will weigh on Dalal Street.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 06:14 pm