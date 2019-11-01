The Market Podcast | Stock rebound indicates investors pricing in economic turnaround

The Sensex closed at 40,165 points on November 1, ending the week higher by 2.83 percent, while the Nifty ended higher 2.72 percent at 11,890. The market rally comes at a time when there is plenty of negative news surrounding the Indian economy.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to get a lowdown of why the market is rallying, what transpired in the market this past week and what to look forward to in the coming week.

10th