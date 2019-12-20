App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Party on D-Street as global cues, FIIs spark Santa rally

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out what transpired on D-Street this week and what investors should watch out for in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets hit lifetime highs this week (December 16-20) thanks to positive global cues and robust FII buying. The benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex gained 1.53 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively.

FIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs 4,552.84 cr during the week, despite US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the country’s House of Representatives.

On the domestic front, the NCLAT’s order on reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons and GST Council fixing a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery, made headlines this week.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out what transpired on D-Street this week and what investors should watch out for in the coming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:12 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.