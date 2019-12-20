The Market Podcast | Party on D-Street as global cues, FIIs spark Santa rally

Indian markets hit lifetime highs this week (December 16-20) thanks to positive global cues and robust FII buying. The benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex gained 1.53 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively.

FIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs 4,552.84 cr during the week, despite US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the country’s House of Representatives.

On the domestic front, the NCLAT’s order on reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons and GST Council fixing a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery, made headlines this week.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out what transpired on D-Street this week and what investors should watch out for in the coming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.