The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The Indian market has rallied in double digits so far in the year 2020, and the big event to watch out for in 2021 would be the Budget and that is expected to be a growth-oriented one, Mayuresh Joshi, Head - Equity Research, William O'Neil India said in the Market podcast with Moneycontrol.

“The government has given positive statements and in the run-up to the Budget FM has already rolled out a lot of reforms which is encouraging and so far the expenditure is balanced and not over exceeding the overall fiscal deficit number,” he said.

Joshi further added that the focus will be on growth in terms of how to get infrastructure back on track in terms of getting gross fixed capital formation above 33% mark.

I think a growth-oriented budget will be highly cheered by markets, explains Joshi.

In terms of new trends, Joshi is of the view that IT which has been one of the top perming sectors could do well in the year 2021.

The other sectors would be financials which is essentially the backbone of construction, and infrastructure.

