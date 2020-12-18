MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The focus will be on growth in terms of how to get infrastructure back on track.

Kshitij Anand
December 18, 2020 / 05:14 PM IST

The Indian market has rallied in double digits so far in the year 2020, and the big event to watch out for in 2021 would be the Budget and that is expected to be a growth-oriented one, Mayuresh Joshi, Head - Equity Research, William O'Neil India said in the Market podcast with Moneycontrol.

“The government has given positive statements and in the run-up to the Budget FM has already rolled out a lot of reforms which is encouraging and so far the expenditure is balanced and not over exceeding the overall fiscal deficit number,” he said.

Joshi further added that the focus will be on growth in terms of how to get infrastructure back on track in terms of getting gross fixed capital formation above 33% mark.

I think a growth-oriented budget will be highly cheered by markets, explains Joshi.

Close

In terms of new trends, Joshi is of the view that IT which has been one of the top perming sectors could do well in the year 2021.

The other sectors would be financials which is essentially the backbone of construction, and infrastructure.

(Please tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Mayuresh Joshi #Podcast #The Market podcast #William O'Neil India
first published: Dec 18, 2020 05:13 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.