you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | FM Sitharaman's tax booster gives wings to stocks but will it revive the economy?

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair decodes the near-2,000 point market rally, the global factors that could still impact Indian stocks and what investors can expect in the near term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sensex posted its biggest one-day gain in 10 years, rallying 1,921 points to close at 38,014.62 on September 20. The massive rally was due to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman primarily over the cut in corporate tax to 25.17 percent (including cess and surcharges for domestic companies) against the existing 30 percent.

Although the move brought some relief to the Indian market, there are numerous global factors that could still affect the bull run in the longterm.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair about the market rally, the global factors that could have an impact on Indian stocks and what investors can expect in the nearterm.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Nirmala Sitharaman #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

