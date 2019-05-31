App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market podcast | Benchmark indices lack trigger for further upside

Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol's Editor Santosh Nair to find out what transpired in the markets this week, and what to expect in the next.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This week, the market indices were close to making a fresh record high. Even though the market ended on a positive note, the stock are still expensive.

The January-March GDP data and the upcoming RBI monetary policy is expected to influence the market in the next week.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol's Editor Santosh Nair to find out what transpired in the markets this week, and what to expect in the next.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:44 pm

