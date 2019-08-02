The Market Podcast | Bad news is a good time to invest in stocks

The market outlook continues to be bleak this week as stock took a beating. Most sectors are going through stress and investors are comparing the bad market environment to the 2008 recession period.

But such bad news means prices of stocks will be low and investors could go ahead and buy the right stocks to earn a decent profit when the bulls return.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony that while this is a good time to buy stocks, all one needs to do is pick the right company.