Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mate podcast | All you need to know about online banking frauds

Jerome Anthony talks to Nikhil Bedi from Deloitte, to understand all about online frauds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The digital space continues to grow, especially with more companies and products becoming available on the internet. Unfortunately, consumers are vulnerable to many fraud attacks, phishing, selling of counterfeit products and many other ways that they can get tricked.

In this episode of the Tech Mate Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Nikhil Bedi, Partner at Deloitte India, who details the various frauds that users can come across while shopping or banking online, how to identify these frauds and what precautions to take while making online transactions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Internet fraud #online banking #Podcast #shopping online #Tech mate podcast

