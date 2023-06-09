English
    S&P 500's best close of 2023, FII stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the upbeat sentiment in US markets, S&P 500's best close in 2023 and block deal in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Also, catch Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Asha Menon and news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 08:04 am