Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

This episode examines how technology and digitisation have ushered in efficiencies into the operation of India’s SMBs. Tune into the podcast for more insights.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Welcome to the special podcast series -Small, Beautiful & Strong- that dives deep into how India’s small and medium businesses have reorganised through technological innovation and other improvements.

This episode examines how technology and digitisation have ushered in efficiencies into the operation of India’s SMBs. 

This series is brought to you by Moneycontrol in association with Dell Technologies. Contact a Dell Technologies Advisor today at www.dell.co.in/work or call 1800 425 4001
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 5, 2021 05:00 pm

