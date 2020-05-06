App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | RBI cancels CKP Cooperative Bank's license: Will depositors finally get deposit insurance claim?

Find out how the RBI decision will affect depositors, and what they can do to mitigate damage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On March 2, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank, citing that it had become unstable. The move came against the backdrop of the PMC and Yes Bank crises.

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni explains to Keerthana Tiwari how the RBI decision will affect depositors, and what they can do to mitigate damage.

Close

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

related news

You can also tune in to our special series 'Your money and COVID-19' to find out how to manage money during pandemic times.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.