Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: Keep money challenges at bay during these tough times

Kayezad Adajania tell us how we can manage money during these tough times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During these pandemic times, job losses and pay cuts have put pressure on our money boxes. But there are some ways in which we can manage our money efficiently.

In this episode of the special Simply Save series, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Personal Finance editor Kayezad Adajania discuss how we can keep an eye on expenses and be prepared for any emergencies.

Tune in to the Your money and COVID-19 series for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on May 5, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #Your money and COVID-19

