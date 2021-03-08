English
Simply Save podcast | What women must know: Legal rights to inherited and marital assets, importance of managing own wealth

Tune into this special episode for insights from Paridhi Adani, Partner with law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

International Women’s Day is an occasion to raise a toast to women achievers across various spheres in life. But, it is also it is also the time to shine the light on their legal rights, especially the ones concerning property and finances.

It important for women to understand their rights across life-stages, as also their responsibilities as independent wealth creators.

Tune into this special episode of Simply Save podcast for insights from Paridhi Adani, Partner with law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 8, 2021 04:25 pm

