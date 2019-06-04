App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Systematic withdrawal plan will keep you going in your 60s

Kayezad Adajania talks about the financial planning steps to be taken in the 60s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

If you are in your 60s, you have probably retired now. How do you manage your money when your income level has reduced and your expenses have increased?

In a conversation with Jerome Anthony,  Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania highlights the important steps to be taken by people in their 60s - starting a systematic withdrawal plan, writing their will in detail and liquidating their real estate assets.

Close

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

You can listen to the whole of life stage financial planning series here.

If you have any queries, comments and feedback, you can write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.
First Published on May 7, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Retirement #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

