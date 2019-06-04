Simply Save podcast | Systematic withdrawal plan will keep you going in your 60s

If you are in your 60s, you have probably retired now. How do you manage your money when your income level has reduced and your expenses have increased?

In a conversation with Jerome Anthony, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania highlights the important steps to be taken by people in their 60s - starting a systematic withdrawal plan, writing their will in detail and liquidating their real estate assets.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

You can listen to the whole of life stage financial planning series here.