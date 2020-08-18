Setting Sail podcast | Bollywood voice artist Neha Gargava on nepotism, OTT platforms and more

While the discussion around nepotism in Bollywood has grown especially after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, voiceover artist Neha Gargava says that there is similar discrimination among the voice artists as well.

In this Setting Sail episode, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Gargava to find out how her experience was playing Nala in The Lion King, the shift to OTT platforms, and much more.