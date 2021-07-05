Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

The Sequoia-backed company created a storm in the marketing sector last year, when it came up with the ‘sleep internship,’ which paid people to sleep. Today, this mattress company is evolving to a home solutions provider and is also reported to be in talks to raise $50 million. The round is expected to take its valuation to $350-400 million.

Started around five years ago, Wakefit has come a long way. The pandemic boosted the growth as more and more people bought comfortable furniture to work from home.

Tune into the podcast for more insights

In today’s episode of Setting Sail, Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit talks to Priyanka Sahay as to how the startup scaled the ladder in the market and what's in store next.