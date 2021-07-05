MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

In today’s episode of Setting Sail, Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit talks to Priyanka Sahay as to how the startup scaled the ladder in the market and what's in store next. Keep listening

Priyanka Sahay
July 05, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

The Sequoia-backed company created a storm in the marketing sector last year, when it came up with the ‘sleep internship,’ which paid people to sleep. Today, this mattress company is evolving to a home solutions provider and is also reported to be in talks to raise $50 million. The round is expected to take its valuation to $350-400 million.

Started around five years ago, Wakefit has come a long way. The pandemic boosted the growth as more and more people bought comfortable furniture to work from home.

In today’s episode of Setting Sail, Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit talks to Priyanka Sahay as to how the startup scaled the ladder in the market and what's in store next.
Tune into the podcast for more insights
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Business #Podcast #Sequoia #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast #Startup #Wakefit
first published: Jul 5, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.