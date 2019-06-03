App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail | Food delivery should surpass e-commerce in India in 2-3 years: Zomato's co-founder Gaurav Gupta

Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta talks about his recently achieved 'co-founder' status, and how the foodtech company is planning to make food delivery a better option than home-cooked meals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Zomato may have tough competition, but the company has always had an edge thanks to its restaurant listing feature. Zomato plans to strenthen its services to become almost synonomous to food, according to COO Gaurav Gupta.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Gaurav Gupta about his recently achieved 'co-founder' status, and how the foodtech company is planning to make food delivery a better option than home-cooked meals.

Tune in for more.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Food delivery #Podcast #Setting sail podcast #Startup #Zomato

