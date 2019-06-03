Setting Sail | Food delivery should surpass e-commerce in India in 2-3 years: Zomato's co-founder Gaurav Gupta

Zomato may have tough competition, but the company has always had an edge thanks to its restaurant listing feature. Zomato plans to strenthen its services to become almost synonomous to food, according to COO Gaurav Gupta.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Gaurav Gupta about his recently achieved 'co-founder' status, and how the foodtech company is planning to make food delivery a better option than home-cooked meals.