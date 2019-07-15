App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail | Borrowed money to make life's first investment in Ola: Angel investor and Toppr CEO Zishaan Hayath

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Hayath to find out how he mentors and guides entrepreneurs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zishaan Hayath, the CEO and co-founder of Toppr.com, is more known for being a saviour of young graduates with startup dreams. He became an Angel Investor at 33, when he gave Ola Cab's Bhavish Aggarwal his first fund.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Hayath to find out how he mentors and guides entrepreneurs.

Close
Tune in for more.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Podcast #Startup #Toppr

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.