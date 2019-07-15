Setting Sail | Borrowed money to make life's first investment in Ola: Angel investor and Toppr CEO Zishaan Hayath

Zishaan Hayath, the CEO and co-founder of Toppr.com, is more known for being a saviour of young graduates with startup dreams. He became an Angel Investor at 33, when he gave Ola Cab's Bhavish Aggarwal his first fund.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Hayath to find out how he mentors and guides entrepreneurs.