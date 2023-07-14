Senco Gold listing, Wipro and Angel One Q1 results & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today from Wipro Q1 result, Ahluwalia Contracts' new project, Senco Gold listing and global market setup. Also, catch Alok Jain founder of Weekend Investing in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
July 14, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST