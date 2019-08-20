App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Mission Paani: What is causing severe floods across India?

In this special podcast, Himanshu Thakkar, Co-ordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People explains the main causes behind the severe floods in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Monsoons have wreaked havoc in India over the past few years, wherein hundreds of lives have been lost, millions have been displaced and there has been severe damage to property.

The death toll in flood-hit Kerala since August 15 has risen to 104, while 36 people were reported missing in the second spell of the south-west monsoon in 2019.

Close

Besides Kerala, 54 people have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat due to flood-related incidents.

related news

In 2018 there was severe flooding in certain parts of the country, numerous other regions were affected by drought despite the rains.

In this special podcast in line with Network18's Mission Paani, Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut speaks to Himanshu Thakkar, Co-ordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, to understand the causes behind the severe flooding.

Thakkar sheds light on the relationship between water-level management at dams and floods, the importance of land-use patterns, and whether human activities have exacerbated the situation in India.

Tune in to this podcast to find out more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #floods #floods in india #Kerala floods

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.