Podcast | Mission Paani: What is causing severe floods across India?

Monsoons have wreaked havoc in India over the past few years, wherein hundreds of lives have been lost, millions have been displaced and there has been severe damage to property.

The death toll in flood-hit Kerala since August 15 has risen to 104, while 36 people were reported missing in the second spell of the south-west monsoon in 2019.

Besides Kerala, 54 people have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat due to flood-related incidents.

In 2018 there was severe flooding in certain parts of the country, numerous other regions were affected by drought despite the rains.

In this special podcast in line with Network18's Mission Paani, Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut speaks to Himanshu Thakkar, Co-ordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, to understand the causes behind the severe flooding.

Thakkar sheds light on the relationship between water-level management at dams and floods, the importance of land-use patterns, and whether human activities have exacerbated the situation in India.

3 months at 289