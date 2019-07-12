On the Ball | World Cup 2019: England could be crowned world champions, says Gaurav Kalra

The cricketing world is set to have a new champion at the home of cricket, Lord's. Host England will take on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on July 14.

In this episode of On The Ball, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra about the big game, Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson's captaincy, and who would take away the player of the tournament award.