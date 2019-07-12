App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball | World Cup 2019: England could be crowned world champions, says Gaurav Kalra

In this episode of On The Ball, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra about the World Cup finals to be played between England and New Zealand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The cricketing world is set to have a new champion at the home of cricket, Lord's. Host England will take on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on July 14.

In this episode of On The Ball, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra about the big game, Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson's captaincy, and who would take away the player of the tournament award.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.