On The Ball podcast | Ind vs NZ World Cup 2019: Men in Blue will overcome Kiwis, but depends on weather gods

Rains have washed out a few match in the Cricket World Cup, and Shikhar Dhawan is out of Team India due to a thumb injury.

Ahead of India's third match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 group sports Editor Gaurav Kalra about India's game against New Zealand, how Rishabh Pant will replace Shikhar Dahwan and why Kalra believes that rain is assured a spot in the semi finals.