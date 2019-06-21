On The Ball podcast | Ind vs Afg preview; Dhawan's injury and the road ahead for Team India

India has so far won three matches, with one game against New Zealand being washed out due to rains. As the team prepares for its fifth match in the series, it received as Shikhar Dhawan had to be dropped due to a thumb injury he received in the game against Australia on June 9.

In this episode of On The Ball podcast, Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out what's the road ahead for Team India and what it can expect in the upcoming match.