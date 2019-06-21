App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | Ind vs Afg preview; Dhawan's injury and the road ahead for Team India

Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out what's the road ahead for Team India and what to expect in the upcoming game against Afghanistan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has so far won three matches, with one game against New Zealand being washed out due to rains. As the team prepares for its fifth match in the series, it received as Shikhar Dhawan had to be dropped due to a thumb injury he received in the game against Australia on June 9.

In this episode of On The Ball podcast, Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to find out what's the road ahead for Team India and what it can expect in the upcoming match.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.