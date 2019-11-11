On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 12 Highlights: Liverpool open 9 pts gap between Man City; Leicester, Chelsea march into top 3

In what was arguably the biggest game of the English Premier League (EPL) season so far, Liverpool thumped champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to create a nine point gap between the two sides. League leaders Liverpool are now followed by Leicester City and Chelsea who are both tied on 26 points in second and third place respectively.

Arsenal made it five games without a win in all competitions when they succumbed to a tame 2-0 defeat at Leicester while Manchester United moved up to 7th spot on the table with a convincing 3-1 victory against Brighton at home. This is now Manchester United's highest position on the table in the last 2 months.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against a spirited Sheffield United who now move up to 5th spot on the table above Arsenal in 6th.

Tune in to this episode of the On the Ball podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde takes you through all the big results of Gameweek 12.