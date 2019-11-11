App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 12 Highlights: Liverpool open 9 pts gap between Man City; Leicester, Chelsea march into top 3

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde takes you through all the big results of Gameweek 12 in the English Premier League while also giving you an idea of how the EPL table stands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what was arguably the biggest game of the English Premier League (EPL) season so far, Liverpool thumped champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to create a nine point gap between the two sides. League leaders Liverpool are now followed by Leicester City and Chelsea who are both tied on 26 points in second and third place respectively.

Arsenal made it five games without a win in all competitions when they succumbed to a tame 2-0 defeat at Leicester while Manchester United moved up to 7th spot on the table with a convincing 3-1 victory against Brighton at home. This is now Manchester United's highest position on the table in the last 2 months.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against a spirited Sheffield United who now move up to 5th spot on the table above Arsenal in 6th.

Tune in to this episode of the On the Ball podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde takes you through all the big results of Gameweek 12.

Listen to the podcast for more. 

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast

