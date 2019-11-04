On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 11 Highlights: Man United sink at Bournemouth; City, Liverpool stage comebacks

Both Manchester City and Liverpool had to come from behind this weekend to secure 2-1 victories against Southampton and Aston Villa respectively. Chelsea emerged 2-1 victors at Watford despite a late attempted comeback from the hosts and Leicester maintained their impressive start to the campaign with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Both North London sides were held to draws as Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw at home against Wolves and Tottenham finished 1-1 at Everton.

Manchester United were the only side from the big six who tasted defeat with Eddie Howe leading his Bournemouth side to a hard-fought 1-0 victory.