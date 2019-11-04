App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 11 Highlights: Man United sink at Bournemouth; City, Liverpool stage comebacks

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde takes you through all the big results of Gameweek 11 in the English Premier League.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Both Manchester City and Liverpool had to come from behind this weekend to secure 2-1 victories against Southampton and Aston Villa respectively. Chelsea emerged 2-1 victors at Watford despite a late attempted comeback from the hosts and Leicester maintained their impressive start to the campaign with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Both North London sides were held to draws as Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw at home against Wolves and Tottenham finished 1-1 at Everton.

Manchester United were the only side from the big six who tasted defeat with Eddie Howe leading his Bournemouth side to a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Tune in to this episode of the On the Ball podcast where Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde takes you through all the big results of Gameweek 11.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

