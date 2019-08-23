App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball | EPL 2019/20 Gameweek 3 preview: 'Table-toppers' Liverpool and Arsenal face-off

Both the teams have got off to a successful start and occupy the first and second spot on the league table.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Liverpool and Arsenal will face-off at Anfield in Gameweek 3 of the English Premier League. Both the teams have got off to a successful start and occupy the first and second spot on the league table.

Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo, Dustin Yarde and Pranav Nair preview the big match from this weekend along with the matches that feature Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The trio also provides you with their Fantasy Premier League picks for this gameweek.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:34 am

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Podcast #Sports

