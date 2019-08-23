On The Ball | EPL 2019/20 Gameweek 3 preview: 'Table-toppers' Liverpool and Arsenal face-off

Liverpool and Arsenal will face-off at Anfield in Gameweek 3 of the English Premier League. Both the teams have got off to a successful start and occupy the first and second spot on the league table.

Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo, Dustin Yarde and Pranav Nair preview the big match from this weekend along with the matches that feature Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs.