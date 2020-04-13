App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Never seen anything like this: Harsh Mariwala talks about his quarantine routine, COVID-19 impact on FMCG sector and more

Harsh Mariwala gets candid with Prince Thomas about the issues faced by the FMCG sector and how business would change post the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Concentration on health, spending time with grandchildren, reading and keeping in touch with family and friends through video calls are some of the things that is keeping Harsh Mariwala, the founder and chairman of Marico, engaged during this lockdown.

In this special podcast, Mariwala gets candid with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas about the issues faced by the FMCG sector and how business would change post the pandemic.

Tune in to the MC special podcast for more.

You can also read Thomas' full article here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #FMCG #Harsh Mariwala #MC special podcast #Podcast

