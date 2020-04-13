MC Special podcast | Never seen anything like this: Harsh Mariwala talks about his quarantine routine, COVID-19 impact on FMCG sector and more

Concentration on health, spending time with grandchildren, reading and keeping in touch with family and friends through video calls are some of the things that is keeping Harsh Mariwala, the founder and chairman of Marico, engaged during this lockdown.

In this special podcast, Mariwala gets candid with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas about the issues faced by the FMCG sector and how business would change post the pandemic.

Tune in to the MC special podcast for more.