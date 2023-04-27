English
    Maruti Suzuki Q4, RVNL's Navratna status & expectations from HUL | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Maruti Suzuki's Q4 performance, Rail Vikas Nigam's Navratna status and earnings expectations from Hindustan Unilever. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends *Correction: RVNL has received a Navratna status and not a Maharatna status as mentioned in the podcast twice

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #earnings #HUL #Maruti Suzuki #Podcast #Rail Vikas Nigam #stocks
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 08:17 am