Maruti Suzuki Q4, RVNL's Navratna status & expectations from HUL | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Maruti Suzuki's Q4 performance, Rail Vikas Nigam's Navratna status and earnings expectations from Hindustan Unilever. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
*Correction: RVNL has received a Navratna status and not a Maharatna status as mentioned in the podcast twice
April 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST