Macro Minutes podcast | Monsoon to be as big an x-factor as Covid-19 in FY22: Crisil Chief Economist DK Joshi

In this episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes, Crisil Chief Economist DK Joshi gives his forecasts for fiscal year 2021-22. Joshi says that a part of the recovery for the coming year will be optical in nature due to the low base effect, and that a normal monsoon will be as big a factor as the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Joshi, who forecasts a 11 per cent real GDP growth for FY22 also says that central banks will be careful to avoid a repeat of the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’.