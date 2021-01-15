MARKET NEWS

Macro Minutes podcast | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Arup Roychoudhury talks to Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist of HSBC in India.

Arup Roychoudhury
January 15, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

In this Macro Minutes episode ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist of HSBC in India.

Bhandari says that the need of the hour is for the Finance Minister is to announce a gradual fiscal consolidation roadmap in the budget marked with divestment and higher tax buoyancy. Bhandari believes that the banks will need another round of capitalization, and that retail inflation could be in the range of 5-6 per cent in the 2021 calendar year.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Macro Minutes #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 15, 2021 10:45 am

