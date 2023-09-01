India's secret to revoloutionise the credit system | Policy Talk
In this episode of Policy Talks, Yatish Rajawat of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy talks to B G Mahesh, CEO and Founder of Sahamati the organization that is bringing about a quiet revolution in how credit is given through Account Aggregators (AA). Especially to small and medium organizations or the newly banked as they do not have assets or credit history.
The RBI licenses AA to consolidate all banking-related data for the purpose of seeking a loan. AA was started in 2021 and is making it easier for banks and NBFCs to determine the creditworthiness of their clients. The consolidation of all financial data makes it easier for the bank to determine all the outstanding and income making it easier to determine the capacity to repay a loan.
Last month the GST data was also been consolidated with AA. This additional data makes it possible to understand the possible cash flow of each customer, especially business customers, and can now be used to give loans based on cash flow. A cash flow-based judgment of credit is a better guide for lenders.
AA is also a digital public infrastructure and like other DPIs, it is now at a tipping point in terms of its impact on not only just Indian credit system but also globally.
As there is no other system as advanced and as data-rich as the one being created by AA in India. AA has the potential to unleash credit to the last mile and to learn more about how it will do this listen to this conversation with B G Mahesh.
September 01, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
