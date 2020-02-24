App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Trump's India visit; Satya Nadella meets Mukesh Ambani; Adani may take over Air India and more

Tune in to In The News where Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's News Desk for the top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 24 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Ruchira Kondepudi from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Deuskar gives an account on US President Donald Trump's India tour that kicked off in Ahmedabad.

Next, Raut discusses Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India and his meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. Following this, he talks about how the government could permit unlisted Indian companies to list overseas.

Lastly, Ruchira gives details on a Moneycontrol exclusive report on Adani's interest in Air India.Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:09 pm

