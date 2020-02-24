In The News podcast | Trump's India visit; Satya Nadella meets Mukesh Ambani; Adani may take over Air India and more

In the February 24 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Ruchira Kondepudi from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Deuskar gives an account on US President Donald Trump's India tour that kicked off in Ahmedabad.

Next, Raut discusses Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India and his meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. Following this, he talks about how the government could permit unlisted Indian companies to list overseas.

Lastly, Ruchira gives details on a Moneycontrol exclusive report on Adani's interest in Air India.Tune in to In The News podcast for more.